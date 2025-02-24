Ringo Starr makes his Grand Ole Opry debut

The Beatles' Ringo Starr made his Grand Ole Opry debut over the weekend.

The rocker performed at the Nashville institution on Friday, coming onto the stage in a big white cowboy hat, like the one he wears on the cover of his recently released country album, Look Up.

“As you may have noticed I’m dressed up a bit tonight,” Ringo told the audience, as seen in fan-shot video posted to YouTube. “I’m a cowboy inside and this is a great honor and an incredible moment for me.” He talked about growing up loving country music, noting, “This would just be a dream to end up here.”

Ringo performed three songs at the Opry: the Look Up tune "Time on My Hands" and "Act Naturally," both with Molly Tuttle, and his iconic Beatles hit "With a Little Help From My Friends."

Friday's show was the second time Ringo's performed in Nashville this year. In January he played two nights at the Ryman Auditorium joined by special guests Sheryl Crow, Jack White, Brenda Lee, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris and more. A CBS special recorded at the concerts, Ringo & Friends at the Ryman, is set to air March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ringo is also set to kick off another tour with his All-Starr Band on June 12 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He has dates confirmed through June 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

