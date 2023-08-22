Ringo Starr to drop new EP in October

Ringo Starr is treating fans to another EP. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release his fourth EP, Rewind Forward, on October 13, with the title track dropping Friday, August 25.

"Rewind Forward was something I said out of the blue - it's just one of those lines like a Hard Days Night. It just came to me. But it doesn't really make sense," Ringo says about the title. "I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first."

Ringo brought in some of his A-list friends to help him with the tracks on the EP, including former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney, who wrote "Feeling Sunlight." The EP also features songs written by Toto's Steve Lukather and Joe Williams, Heartbreakers' Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, and Ian Hunter. The Eagles' Joe Walsh, who is Ringo's brother-in-law, also appears on the EP.

"Rewind Forward" is available for preorder now.

Ringo kicked off his EP series in March 2021 with Zoom In, which was followed that September by Change The World and then EP3 in September of 2022.

Up next, Ringo and his All-Starr Band will kick off a fall tour September 15 in Stateline, Nevada. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

Here is the track list for Rewind Forward:

"Shadows On The Wall"

"Feeling The Sunlight"

"Rewind Forward"

"Miss Jean"

