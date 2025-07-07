Rick Wakeman postpones US tour dates to undergo surgery

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has been forced to postpone his upcoming U.S. tour due to some health issues.

"It is with great regret that Rick Wakeman has to postpone his Strictly Wakeman tour of the U.S. with Hayley Sanderson in July, as his doctors have recommended that he undergo surgery this month to correct an ongoing health issue," read a statement from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's publicist.

Those with tickets are encouraged to keep them for yet-to-be-announced rescheduled dates.

"When further information about the shows are available, ticket holders will be informed," the statement continued. "His U.K. tour with the English Rock Ensemble in October and other ongoing commitments are not affected."

Wakeman’s tour was supposed to kick off July 18 in Richmond, Virginia, with dates confirmed through July 31 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Sanderson, one of the lead vocalists on Strictly Come Dancing, the U.K.'s version of Dancing with the Stars, previously performed shows with Wakeman in the U.K. and South America. She also appeared on Wakeman's 2023 Live at the London Palladium box set and on his 2023 studio album, A Gallery of the Imagination.

