Rick Wakeman announces first-ever tour with his son

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has announced a new set of U.S. tour dates, which will have him touring with his son Oliver Wakeman for the very first time.

Some of the dates on this tour are actually rescheduled shows from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's July 2025 Strictly Wakeman tour, which was postponed so Rick could undergo surgery. That tour was supposed to feature singer Hayley Sanderson, but she is no longer on the bill.

“It’s always an honor for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children,” says Rick, “and for the first time, it’s a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special – especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!”

While this is the first time Wakeman and his son have toured together, it isn’t their first time performing together. They previously shared the stage at London’s O2 Arena during Rick’s performance of The Myths And Legends of King Arthur.

The Wakeman & Son tour will kick off March 11 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with dates confirmed through March 29 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Tickets for any of the postponed dates will be valid for corresponding new shows.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at rwcc.com.

