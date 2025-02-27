Rick Springfield prefers ‘microdosing’ over ketamine therapy to help depression

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Rick Springfield is opening up about the alternative treatments he's experimented with to help with depression, something he's dealt with since his teen years.

In a new interview with People, the "Jesse's Girl" singer reveals he's tried ketamine treatments, but in the end it wasn't for him.

"I wanted to see if it’d open a few things in my brain," he says. "It was a creative experiment and an experiment on depression. I did it for as long as suggested, and I wasn’t a big fan.”

“It made me feel heavy and machinelike. It didn’t change much in me — although I have been writing a lot, so you never know what kind of effect it has later on," he says. "It’s not a black-and-white kind of thing."

One alternative option he seems more positive about is “micro-dosing” LSD.

"I did acid, and that was actually a little better," he says. "I hadn’t done that since I was in my 20s, but it was a great high. I don’t mean to push drugs on anyone, but I’m not averse to anything that helps me be happier and a better person. I could use some help in that area. I’m always searching."

But Springfield shares that cutting back on alcohol two years ago “helped more than anything.”

“I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage," he shares, "but I don’t drink any other time.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

