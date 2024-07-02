Rhino celebrates Sounds of the Summer with limited-edition vinyl releases

Rhino

By Jill Lances
Rhino has announced some special vinyl releases to help celebrate summer.
As part of their Sounds of the Summer promotion, the label is set to release exclusive, limited-edition sea blue vinyls from artists like Crosby, Stills & Nash, Genesis, Van Morrison, Grateful Dead and more.

The first drop is happening July 5, with Genesis' And Then There Were Three, a Van Morrison compilation album and Yes' The Yes Album (Steven Wilson Remix).

There will be 24 vinyl releases in all, with Linda Ronstadt's Simple Dreams and a Utopia collaboration coming July 12. Crosby, Stills & Nash's CSN, The Doobie Brothers' Takin' It To The Streets, Little Feat's Time Loves A Hero, Rod Stewart's Foot Loose & Fancy Free, War's Greatest Hits and a Hall & Oates compilation are coming on July 19.

That will be followed by the release of 10 albums on July 26, including Chicago's Greatest Hits 1982-1989, Joni Mitchell's Hissing Of Summer Lawns (on clear vinyl), Fleetwood Mac's Best of 1969-1974, and Grateful Dead's Go To Heaven and Shakedown Street.

The vinyl releases will be available exclusively at participating retailers. A complete list of releases can be found at rhino.com.

