Revealed: The heirs to the British throne are AC/DC fans

One day, years in the future, a headbanger will be sitting on the British throne.

During his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Singapore this week, Prince William revealed the musical tastes of his sons, one of whom will inherit the throne one day. According to the U.K. paper The Express, Prince William told pop group OneRepublic that his youngest son, Prince Louis, is a big fan of their songs.

Then he revealed that his oldest son, Prince George, 10, is an AC/DC fan. After William, George is next in line for the throne, followed by William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, and then Louis, 5.

So did George get his love for AC/DC from his dad? In 2021, William called AC/DC's song "Thunderstruck" "the best tonic for a Monday morning," adding, "It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone."

William also once sang "Livin' on a Prayer" at a party with Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift — so there's that.

Princess Charlotte apparently likes Shakira.

