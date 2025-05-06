Resolution to name San Francisco street after Jerry Garcia gets board approval

Jerry Garcia is one step closer to being immortalized with his own street in San Francisco.

SF Gate reports that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution to rename Harrington Street, a one-block street in the Excelsior District of San Fran, Jerry Garcia Street.

Many fans of the Grateful Dead are well aware of the significance of Harrington Street, which is only about a tenth of a mile long. The block, between Alemany Boulevard and Mission Street, is where Garcia's grandparents had a home, and fans are known to visit the yellow house where the rocker spent a good amount of time during his childhood.

Supervisor Chyanne Chen, who represents San Francisco's 11th District where the house is located, introduced the resolution.

"Over the course of his lifetime, Jerry would become one of the most influential and revered musicians of all time, whose memory continues to unite people in their love of music," read the resolution. It noted that in addition to being a co-founder of "the world’s most renowned band," Garcia "believed in making music more accessible and giving back to his community, and his memory still brings the neighborhood pride and a sense of camaraderie."

Garcia, Bobby Weir, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan and Bill Kreutzmann co-founded the Grateful Dead in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1965, with drummer Mickey Hart and lyricist Robert Hunter joining the group in 1967. Garcia passed away Aug. 9, 1995.

