Report: Bob Dylan really was invited to the Oscars

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA
By Jill Lances

When Conan O'Brien and Mick Jagger joked that Bob Dylan was invited to present at the Oscars they apparently weren't joking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers did in fact invite the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer to not only to present but to perform as well, but he passed.

During Conan's opening monologue he was talking about A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet, and cracked that he "is nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan," adding, "Bob Dylan wanted to be here tonight, but not that badly."

Meanwhile, when presenting the best original song category, Jagger quipped, "The producers wanted Bob Dylan to do it, but Bob didn't want to," adding, "The best songs this year are obviously in A Complete Unknown." He then noted that the 83-year-old Dylan said, "You should find somebody younger," with Jagger, who is 81, adding, "I said OK, I'm younger. I'm younger than Bob. I'll do it."

Dylan didn't have anything on his schedule keeping him from attending, although he does have several tour dates lined up starting later in March. His next show is happening March 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

