REO Speedwagon announce additional 'Hi Infidelity' Vegas shows

REO Speedwagon is returning to Las Vegas. The band announced some new dates for An Evening of Hi Infidelity… and More at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort.

The band has announced six new shows in 2024: May 8, 10 and 11, and October 2, 4 and 5.

"We had so much fun, the audience response was mind-blowing, and all the love and hard work we put into this production more than paid off," frontman Kevin Cronin shares. "We are very proud of this special production and look forward to returning to The Venetian Theatre in 2024."

REO Speedwagon first launched An Evening of Hi Infidelity… and More with two shows in November. The show has them performing their classic album Hi Infidelity in its entirety, as well as other hit songs.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. PT.

Released in November 1980, Hi Infidelity peaked at #1 on the Billboard Album chart and featured the hit songs "Take It On the Run" and "Keep On Loving You." It was the biggest selling album of 1981 and was certified 10-times platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.