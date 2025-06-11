R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe featured on new 'Democracy Forward' compilation

By Jill Lances

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe is one of the many artists contributing to a new double vinyl compilation called Democracy Forward, dropping July 4.

The double album is being released by the legal organization Democracy Forward and The Bitter Southerner, with Stipe's contribution listed as "Invocation."

Other artists on the album include Wilco, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jim James, John Prine and Tyler Childers.

Proceeds from the album benefit Democracy Forward, which is dedicated to defending democracy, the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

"Democracy Forward is committed to using every legal tool available to protect our nation's values, its people and the rule of law. We are also determined to help people build community, find courage and fight for their rights," Skye L. Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, shares on the album's sleeve. "We are grateful to the incredible artists who are supporting these goals with their music and voices. Each of us has a role to play in strengthening our democracy, and every voice can make a difference."

Democracy Forward is available for preorder now.

