R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe to appear at Harris/Walz get out the vote concert

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe is set to appear at an upcoming campaign concert for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

The get out the vote concert is happening Friday in Pittsburgh. It will also feature Jason Isbell and a yet-to-be-named special guest.

While the event is billed as a concert, it is unclear whether Stipe will be performing. In a post on Instagram he simply wrote, "Join us. Be sure you're registered to vote. Vote Pennsylvania."

R.E.M. previously released a compilation album to help get out the vote. We Are Hope Despite The Times, released to coincide with National Voter Registration Day, featured 18 hand-selected R.E.M.tracks with themes of activism and social responsibility.

With the release of the album, the band urged fans to visit vote.gov or headcount.org to register to vote or update their voting information.

We Are Hope Despite The Times is available now via digital outlets.

