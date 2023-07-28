R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with classic cover of “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance”

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has paid tribute to the late Sinéad O'Connor, whose death was revealed Wednesday, July 26. She was 56.

Stipe shared a photo with himself and Sinéad on Instagram, writing, "There are no words."

Stipe and R.E.M. also shared a link to a YouTube video of R.E.M. covering Sinéad's track "The Last Day of Our Acquaintance." The performance took place at a VH1 Honors special in Los Angeles on April 28, 1996.

"The Last Day of Our Acquaintance" is a track from Sinéad's second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, the same album that features her #1 single "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Rod Stewart also paid tribute to Sinéad with a performance. The singer shared a video of him covering "Nothing Compares 2 U" at a show, captioning the clip, "My heart goes out to Sinead O'Connor's family. What a loss."

