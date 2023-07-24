R.E.M. puts together best-of playlist to celebrate ﻿'The Bear'﻿-driven resurgence

R.E.M. has put together a best-of playlist to celebrate the renewed interest in their music thanks to the recently premiered second season of The Bear.

The playlist, which was made exclusively for NME, consists of 40 songs, with each member — frontman Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry — hand-picking their 10 favorite songs from their entire discography.

Stipe leads off the playlist with his picks and is followed by Buck, Mills and Berry.

The Bear season 2, which dropped in June, prominently features the R.E.M. song "Strange Currencies" on its soundtrack. Since its premiere, R.E.M. has shared a new video for a remixed version of the track.

The Bear is streaming now on Hulu, which is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

