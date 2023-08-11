Reign o'er Me: Pearl Jam Night announced with Seattle's OL Reign soccer team

Another Seattle sports team has announced a Pearl Jam Night.

The OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League will celebrate the grunge icons during their October 6 game against D.C.'s Washington Spirit. In addition to the Pearl Jam-related festivities, the game will mark the final home match for Reign player and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe before her retirement.

Given the team's name, we hope that the stadium plays Pearl Jam's cover of The Who's "Love, Reign o'er Me" during the game.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit PJ's charity organization, the Vitalogy Foundation. Ticket buyers can also receive a limited-edition Pearl Jam-themed OL Reign scarf.

The Seattle Mariners baseball team has also held many Pearl Jam nights, and guitarist Mike McCready often performs the national anthem at Mariners and Seattle Seahawks football games.

Meanwhile, Eddie Vedder's favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, have created a signature jersey for their Pearl Jam Day on September 6.

