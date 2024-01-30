Buc-ee’s officially breaks ground on new Georgia location

Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground on Jan. 29, 2024. The Texas-based chain will bring 200 jobs to the area.

Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground, will bring 200 jobs to the area Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground on Jan. 29, 2024. The Texas-based chain will bring 200 jobs to the area. (Glynn County Board of Commissioners)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — It won’t be long until a new Buc-ee’s opens in coastal Georgia. The new location is expected to be one of the largest in the nation.

Monday there was a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Buc-ee’s officials and the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

Details about the development first emerged back in July 2022 when economic leaders approved plans for a large travel center off Hwy 99 on Interstate 95.

Buc-ee’s later confirmed that it would build a 74,000 square-foot location with 120 fuel pumps, making it one of its biggest stores.

The location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with pay starting above minimum wage. Employees will get full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation and 6% matching 401k.

The store is expected to open sometime in 2025. Brunswick will be the third Buc-ee’s in Georgia along with the Calhoun and Macon locations.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!