Buc-ee’s officially breaks ground on new Georgia location

Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground, will bring 200 jobs to the area Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground on Jan. 29, 2024. The Texas-based chain will bring 200 jobs to the area. (Glynn County Board of Commissioners)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — It won’t be long until a new Buc-ee’s opens in coastal Georgia. The new location is expected to be one of the largest in the nation.

Monday there was a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Buc-ee’s officials and the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

Details about the development first emerged back in July 2022 when economic leaders approved plans for a large travel center off Hwy 99 on Interstate 95.

Buc-ee’s later confirmed that it would build a 74,000 square-foot location with 120 fuel pumps, making it one of its biggest stores.

The location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area with pay starting above minimum wage. Employees will get full benefits, three weeks of paid vacation and 6% matching 401k.

The store is expected to open sometime in 2025. Brunswick will be the third Buc-ee’s in Georgia along with the Calhoun and Macon locations.

