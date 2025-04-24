Red Hot Chili Peppers gig turned into ﻿'Love, Death + Robots﻿' episode for upcoming fourth season

Courtesy of Netflix (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)
By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers are featured in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's animated anthology series, Love, Death + Robots.

The episode titled "Can't Stop," directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Fincher, recreates RHCP's famed 2003 gig at Slane Castle in Ireland with Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante as string-puppets.

All four band members lend their voices to the episode, which premieres May 15 alongside the rest of Love, Death + Robots season 4.

You can catch a glimpse of "Can't Stop" in the season 4 trailer streaming now on YouTube.

