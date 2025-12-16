Rare items from The Beatles, Bob Dylan part of new Marvels of Modern Music auction

The Beatles celebrate the completion of their new album, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', at a press conference held at the west London home of their manager Brian Epstein. The LP is released on June 1st. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

Items from The Beatles, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan and more are part of a new Marvels of Modern Music auction being put on by RR Auctions.

Among the highlights of the auction is an extremely rare EMI mono acetate pressing of The Beatles' track "Please Please Me," which was cut at Abbey Road Studios. There's also an acetate of an unreleased version of "She's a Woman," which, according to the description, "offers a rare window into The Beatles' studio experimentation at the height of Beatlemania."

Other items in the auction include Ringo's 1964 Gold record for A Hard Day's Night; a vintage pressing of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, signed by Ringo, Paul McCartney and George Harrison; a Bob Dylan mixed media painting, Side Tracks; and a signed 1968 document by the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

More info on the auction, which closes on Thursday, can be found at rrauction.com.

