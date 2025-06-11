Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings set for first performance as The Guess Who in 23 years

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings at the First Time Around Tour (2006), courtesy of Paquin Artists Agency

Randy Bachman revealed in March that he and his former The Guess Who bandmate Burton Cummings were talking about hitting the road together. And while they haven't announced a tour yet, they have booked their first performance together as The Guess Who in over two decades.

The duo, responsible for writing some of the band's biggest hits, including "These Eyes" and "American Woman," are set to reunite for next year's Rock Legends Cruise. It will mark their first performance as The Guess Who in 23 years. They plan to perform The Guess Who hits, as well as songs from Cummings' solo career and Bachman's band Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Rock Legends Cruise XIII is scheduled for Feb. 23-27, 2026, departing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Other artists on the cruise include Gene Simmons Band, Kevin Cronin Band, Blue Oyster Cult, Uriah Heep and Jefferson Starship.

Info on the full lineup and tickets can be found at RockLegendsCruise.com.

In September 2023, Bachman and Cummings reached a settlement with their former bandmates Jim Kale and Garry Peterson over the use of the band's name. In the lawsuit, filed in October 2023, Cummings and Bachman accused Kale and Peterson of tricking fans into thinking Cummings and Bachman were still performing with The Guess Who, when they were actually getting a "cover band."

The suit’s settlement resulted in Cummings and Bachman acquiring the trademark for the band's name.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.