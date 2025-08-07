Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings set for a second The Guess Who show

Randy Bachman, 2012 inductee, and Burton Cummings, 2011 inductee perform at the Canada's Walk Of Fame Fundraising Event Music Under The City Stars held at Casa Loma on July 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have announced another show as The Guess Who.

The two original members of the band — responsible for writing some of their biggest hits, including "These Eyes" and "American Woman" — announced in June they were reuniting for the 2026 Rock Legends Cruise, and now Bachman has revealed that they’ve booked another gig.

"Excited to share this! Burton Cummings and I are bringing The Guess Who to Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON, on January 31," Bachman announced on X. "We'll be playing the songs that helped shape Canadian rock and roll, the way it was meant to be heard: live, loud, and from the heart! Hope to see you there."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Rock Legends Cruise XIII is scheduled for Feb. 23-27, 2026, departing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The two shows will be the pair’s first performances as The Guess Who in 23 years.

In September 2023, Bachman and Cummings reached a settlement with their former bandmates Jim Kale and Garry Peterson over the use of the band's name. In the lawsuit, filed in October 2023, Cummings and Bachman accused Kale and Peterson of tricking fans into thinking Cummings and Bachman were still performing with The Guess Who, when they were actually getting a "cover band."

The suit’s settlement resulted in Cummings and Bachman acquiring the trademark for the band's name.

