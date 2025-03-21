Ramones frontman Joey Ramone inspires new children’s book

Ramones frontman Joey Ramone has inspired a new children's book.

Gabba Gabba We Accept You: The Wonderous Tale of Joey Ramone, being released June 27, is described as a "picture book telling the story of a misfit kid who grew up to be a punk rock hero – that is, Joey Ramone."

The description notes that the book, from visual artist Lucinda Schreiber and author Jay Ruttenberg, "offers valuable punk lessons for young folks navigating the increasing complexities of growing up," teaching children that "their individual personalities have an important place in this world."

"My daughter just turned 11, so I've spent recent years in children's book land. I think I've read her 97 books about Abraham Lincoln and 12,984 about Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Ruttenberg shares. "It occurred to me that a lot of the life lessons I've been trying to teach her weren't learned through my family or school, but through punk stuff: the importance of being your own person, following your own radar instead of a group's, embracing uniqueness, etc."

He adds, “The Ramones, and in particular Joey, seemed like the perfect embodiment of that."

Gabba Gabba We Accept You: The Wonderous Tale of Joey Ramone is available for preorder now.

