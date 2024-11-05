Railway to Heaven: Watch Robert Plant star in ad for Italian high-speed train service

Robert Plant is rich enough to take a private plane wherever he wants to go, but evidently he prefers to take the train — if you believe a new ad for Italy's Trenitalia rail service.

Plant is currently touring Europe with his acoustic band Saving Grace, which features Suzy Dian. According to Classic Rock magazine, when they were in Italy they made the promotional film for Trenitalia's new "Red Arrow" high-speed service, which reaches speeds up to 186 mph.

Called Welcome aboard, Robert Plant!, the film is set to Plant and Saving Grace's cover of "Everybody's Song" by the band Low. It shows Plant and Dian traveling between Naples and Venice — a 435-mile journey that takes five hours — in luxurious surroundings on the Red Arrow. It ends with them arriving and then performing live in concert.

The tagline is, "When a rock legend chooses Red Arrow to get to his concerts, the journey becomes music."

Plant and Saving Grace are currently on the U.K. leg of their tour, which wraps up Nov. 24. They have more European dates scheduled for next year, starting in May.

