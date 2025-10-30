Queen’s ‘Who Wants To Live Forever’ featured in 'Stranger Things' final season trailer

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

Queen's iconic tune "Who Wants To Live Forever" is featured in the new trailer for the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things.

The band acknowledged the track's use in a post on Instagram by sharing a clip of the song's video, which has frontman Freddie Mercury performing in front of an orchestra. The caption of the post reads, "And we can have forever, And we can love forever...." along with #StrangerThings5.

"Who Wants To Live Forever," written by Brian May, appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 movie Highlander. It has Queen backed by an orchestra arranged by Michael Kamen. It also appeared on the band's sixth studio album, 1986's A Kind of Magic.

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

