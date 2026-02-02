Queen's Roger Taylor calls out 'men of no morality' in new song 'Chumps': 'Gotta say something'

Roger Taylor of Queen + Adam Lambert performs at Little Caesars Arena on October 10, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Queen's Roger Taylor has something to get off his chest. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped a new song, "Chumps," letting fans know in the description why he did it: "Gotta say something."

Although he offered no further info on the song, including who he may be singing about, the lyrics have him singing of "a man of no morality, of no real quality, a shallow man."

The lyrics also call out "a man devoid of empathy, no trace of sympathy, of endless vanity," and one with "no humanity" and "no trace of sanity."

"We’re drowning in your self regard. We're drowning in your lies. We drown in your pomposity, in your atrocities. We drown," he sings. The song ends with, "You men of no morality. Your popularity, an endless mystery."

The song drop comes just a week after Taylor posted a poem titled "Gangsters Are Running This World" on Instagram.

"Gangsters are running this world. You can shout but never be heard," read the last lines of the poem. "Gangsters are running this world. All the while. Gangsters are running this world."

