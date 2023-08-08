Queen's Freddie Mercury to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame

Freddie Mercury will soon receive another prestigious honor. The late Queen frontman will be posthumously inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame later this year.

"Inductees and Artist Ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity," Grammy member Maki Hsieh, president and CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame and CEO of the organization's founder, the Robert Chin Foundation, shares.

Mercury was born in Zanzibar, but both his parents were Asian, from the Parsi community of western India.

The Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be celebrated at a fundraiser taking place at the Biltmore in Los Angeles on October 21. Tickets for the gala are on sale now.

