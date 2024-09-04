Queen’s Brian May reveals he suffered “minor stroke”

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed in a post on social media that he recently suffered a minor stroke that left his ability to play guitar in doubt.

“I’m here to bring you first of all some good news, I think,” May said in a video. “The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden — out of the blue – I didn’t have any control over [my left arm]."

May said the health incident was “a little scary” but noted, “I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital, where I went. Blue lights flashing, the lot.”

May explained that he didn’t post anything when it happened because he wasn’t looking for sympathy, adding, “good news is I’m okay.”

As for what he needs to do to get better, he says doctors have advised him to do “basically nothing.”

“I’m grounded. I’m not allowed to go out. I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high," he explained.

This isn’t May’s first health scare in recent years. In May of 2020 he revealed he suffered a heart attack that required three stents to clear blocked arteries.

