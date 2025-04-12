Queen’s Brian May makes surprise Coachella appearance

Brian May made a surprise appearance at Coachella Friday, turning up during Benson Boone's set to help him perform a cover of the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Footage from the festival shows May rising up from below the stage to perform the song’s first guitar solo from the top of a raised platform. May is then lowered back below the stage, but returns to join Boone’s side following the “mamma mia” portion of the song.

The appearance wasn't actually a total surprise. May had teased it earlier in the day, sharing a picture of him and Boone on a jet together, writing, "Look who I bumped into - on the way to the fabled Palm Springs," adding, "Maybe something will happen?!"

He posted another picture of the two cheesing for the camera and wrote, "Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone- a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."

May's appearance comes seven months after he revealed he suffered a minor stroke that initially left him with no control over his left arm.

Boone will return to Coachella to play the festival's second weekend on April 18. There’s no word on whether May will show up again.

