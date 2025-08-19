Queen’s Brian May reveals he’s working on new mixes of 1974’s 'Queen II'

Back in October, Queen celebrated their self-titled debut album with the release of a box set that featured a remixed and remastered version of the album, which they renamed Queen I. Now it looks like their sophomore album, 1974's Queen II, may be getting a similar treatment.

Queen guitarist Brian May hinted at the news in a post on Instagram, which included video of him tinkering in the studio with the Queen II song "Funny How Love Is."

In the post, May invited fans "back into the world of Queen II," calling it "surely the best Queen album EVER!!!"

"Just having fun here, switching things in and out so we hear things we never really noticed before," he writes. "This new stereo mix is quite adventurous --- and, rendering the impossible complexity of these tracks, the new clarity is astounding."

He added that because of the work of their sound team, "this ancient work, from when we were still just learning how to reach for the stars, will open up a new world to many who care about these arcane dreams as much as we do."

And to make sure fans know they aren’t doing the work just for themselves, he offered, "Can't wait to share the new mixes with you when we are done ... and ... OMG !!!" He notes, "When we get to the Dolby Atmos surround mixes I will be in Heaven !!! Because we'll finally be able to do justice to all the multiple layers in these tracks - a mere 52 Years later !!!"

