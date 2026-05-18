Queen’s Brian May contributes to 'Masters of the Universe' song

Sir Brian May speaking at the announcement of the Jane Goodall Earth Medal, and the next Starmus science and arts festival, at the Royal Society in London.. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Queen's Brian May has lent his guitar chops to a new song that will be featured in the upcoming movie Masters of the Universe.

The rocker appears on the track "Eternia" from British composer Daniel Pemberton, who has previously scored such films as Project Hail Mary and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

"We Have The Power !!! HE-MAN rocks !!" May wrote on Instagram.

Masters of the Universe stars Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glen/He-Man, the former prince of Eternia. The film, which also stars Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto and Alison Brie, hits theaters June 5.

This isn't the first action film May has been associated with. In 1980, Queen recorded the soundtrack to the movie Flash Gordon, which featured the song "Flash," a top-10 hit in the U.K. The band also recorded several songs for the 1986 film Highlander, including their classic "Who Wants to Live Forever."

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