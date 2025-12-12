Queen’s 'Bohemian Rhapsody’ hits 2 billion views on YouTube

Queen's iconic #1 hit "Bohemian Rhapsody" has reached a new milestone on YouTube.

The video for the 1975 song has just surpassed 2 billion views on the site, making it the oldest song to ever reach such a milestone.

This has been a big year for "Bohemian Rhapsody," as Queen celebrated the song's 50th anniversary in October. To mark the occasion they released the single on transparent blue heavyweight 12-inch vinyl, as a 12-inch picture disc and as a blue cassette single.

The song is from Queen's #1 album A Night at the Opera. It was the band's first #1 single in the U.K., spending nine weeks on the top of the chart. The six-minute operatic tune, written by Freddie Mercury, was rereleased in 1991 following Mercury's death and returned to #1.

In other Queen news … guitarist Brian May's wife, Anita Dobson, revealed a bit of a tidbit about the future of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, and it sounds like fans shouldn't expect to see them out on the road anytime soon.

"They will do little bits and bobs, but they won't do those big tours," she told the U.K. outlet The Mirror. "We are all getting old."

