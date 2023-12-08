Queen surprises fans with “Friends Will Be Friends” encore in latest episode of 'Queen the Greatest Live'

Queen Production Ltd.

By Jill Lances

Queen continues their look at the encore in this week's episode of Queen the Greatest Live, this time looking back at a surprise they had in store for their audience during 1986's Magic Tour.

While Queen classics “We Will Rock You” into “We Are The Champions” became the standard encore for the band during 1977’s News of the World tour, during the Magic Tour, they tried something different.

Instead of going right from one song into the other, the band decided to follow up “We Will Rock You” with another song, “Friends Will Be Friends.” This week’s clip shows their performance of the track at Wembley Stadium in July 1986.

The new encore was such a success, the band kept it as part of their shows through August, their final shows with frontman Freddie Mercury.

Next week on Queen the Greatest Live: "We Will Rock You."

