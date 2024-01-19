Queen shares performance of “These Are the Days of Our Lives” in latest 'Queen The Greatest Live'

Queen continues to delve into the live performances from the 21st century, highlighting a Roger Taylor-penned ballad in the latest episode of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

This week's clip features footage of a 2005 performance of Taylor's "These Are the Days of Our Lives," from a Queen + Paul Rodgers show.

Taylor wrote the song in the late '80s as frontman Freddie Mercury was ill, something only those in the Queen camp knew. He previously shared that the song was inspired by the adventures he and Mercury had experienced when they were young men.

“I was sitting at home in a rather reflective mood and I did know that Freddie was ill, and I think it came out of that slightly melancholic mood,” Taylor previously told Absolute Radio. “I guess I was trying to put an optimistic slant on it in a way –those were the days then. And these are the days of our lives – today is more important than yesterday.”

"These Are The Days Of Our Lives" appeared on Queen's 1991 album, Innuendo, and the video for the song wound up being the last one Freddie made before his death in November of that year.

Queen fans can catch another classic live performance by the band on screens this weekend. Queen Rock Montreal, a concert film featuring a show from their November 1981 stand at the Montreal Forum, is in IMAX theaters from now until January 21. A complete list of theaters and ticket information can be found at queeninimax.com.

