Queen shares classic “Jailhouse Rock” performance for latest episode of 'Queen the Greatest Live'

Queen continues the look at their encores in this week's episode of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

While “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” became staples of Queen's encores, early in their career, they tried out other songs to end their shows. Now, they are giving fans a look at one of those performances.

The clip features footage of their encore performance of the Elvis Presley classic "Jailhouse Rock," shot December 24, 1975, at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. The band sped up the Elvis tune to rock out with the crowd, and the performance featured balloons, blow up dolls and frontman Freddie Mercury throwing flowers to the audience.

It seems the members of the band, particularly Mercury, were big Elvis fans growing up.

"I think it's impossible to have been a kid at that time and not been influenced by Elvis,"  Brian May revealed in a 2021 interview. "Freddie in particular though, of course. He was one of Freddie's great heroes."

Next week on Queen the Greatest Live: "Friends Will Be Friends."

