'Queen Rock Montreal' coming to IMAX theaters

Queen is coming to IMAX for the very first time. The concert film Queen Rock Montreal is set to run in IMAX theaters around the world from January 18 to 21.

The film gives fans a chance to experience the band's November 1981 stand at the Montreal Forum, the band's fourth time playing the venue. The tour was in support of their album The Game and featured Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performing songs from the album, along with classic Queen tunes like "We Will Rock You," "Somebody to Love," "Under Pressure," Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," "We Are the Champions" and more.

“I don’t think we quite realized it at the time, but this film has preserved one of the highest peaks in Queen’s touring life, on stage in the old glory days,” May shares. “The director was very much focused on Freddie, and this now stands as probably the most precious intimate capture ever of Mr. Mercury at his full awesome power." Taylor adds, “Enjoy. We were young!”

Queen Rock Montreal will play in 450 theaters worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Australia and Brazil. A complete list of theaters and ticket information can be found at queeninimax.com.

