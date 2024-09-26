Queen releases archival performance video for “Son and Daughter”

Queen has released a performance video of the track "Son and Daughter," recorded live at Hammersmith Odeon on Dec. 24, 1975.
The performance is one of the rare live tracks featured on the upcoming six-CD + one-LP collector's edition reissue, Queen I, which revisits the band's 1973 self-titled debut album.
In addition to the box set, Queen I will be released as a single CD and two-CD deluxe edition, as well as on vinyl, picture disc and cassette.
Queen I will be released Oct. 25. All formats are available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.