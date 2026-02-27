Queen releases new mix of ‘Seven Seas of Rhye’ from upcoming 'Queen II Collector’s Edition'

Queen is offering up the first preview of the upcoming reissue of their sophomore album, Queen II.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released the 2026 mix of "Seven Seas Of Rhye" to digital outlets. The song was the band's first U.K. top-10 hit, peaking at #10 in 1974.

Queen II Collector's Edition, dropping March 27, is a five-CD + two-LP box set, featuring the 2026 mix of the album along with a whole host of bonus material.

Extras include previously unheard outtakes and demos, live tracks, radio sessions and what’s described as “intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the recording studio.” The set also features a 112-page book with previously unseen photos, handwritten lyrics, the band's memories of writing and recording the album and more.

The Queen II reissue will also be released as a two-CD deluxe edition and on one-LP vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

