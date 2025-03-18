Queen named winner of the 2025 Polar Music Prize

Dave Benett/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Queen has been named Laureate for the 2025 Polar Music Prize. The band will be honored, along with jazz pianist Herbie Hancock and soprano/conductor Barbara Hannigan, at a ceremony held May 27 in Stockholm, with the Swedish royal family in attendance.

"It is our immense privilege to honor and award these three Laureates at the 2025 Polar Music Prize," Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, shares. "Queen, a band synonymous with the very fabric of pop culture, have made an impact on music that spans decades, generations and genres. They are a most deserving recipient, beloved the world over."

“We are highly and deeply honored to be given the Polar Music Prize this year,” Queen said in a statement. “It’s incredible, thank you so much.”

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 by ABBA's late manager, Stig "Stikkan" Anderson. Each Laureate receives a prize equivalent to about $94,000.

Previous Polar Music Prize winners include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Led ZeppelinBob Dylan, Metallica, Paul Simon, Patti SmithChic's Nile Rodgers, Iggy Pop and more.

