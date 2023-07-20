Queen honored with the Brit Billion Award

Queen has earned quite an honor in the U.K. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just been awarded the Brit Billion Award, which "celebrates the band's outstanding achievement as recording artists in surpassing the landmark of one billion career streams in the U.K."

"Thank you for presenting Queen with a BRIT Billion Award. We're grateful to all our fans that support us and continue to enjoy our music. Rock on BPI," Queen's Brian May shared in accepting the honor. Roger Taylor added, "I'm thrilled to accept the BRIT Billion Award on behalf of Queen," noting, "I would like to say thanks to everyone who has extracted a morsel of enjoyment from our music. We are still around and we hope to entertain you a little."

The award was given to the band by BPI, the organization which represents the U.K.’s record labels and music companies and is responsible for the Brit Awards.

"There can be few artists who have done more to popularize and promote British music around the world than Queen," Dr Jo Twist, BPI chief executive said. "The term iconic barely does justice to their monumental achievements as recording artists."

