'Queen The Greatest Live' - Episode 32: “Vocal Games”

Queen continues to highlight their connection to their fans in the latest episode of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live, titled "Vocal Games."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are known for having loads of songs their audience can sing along to, and frontman Freddie Mercury was known for his ability to challenge the crowd to match his vocal prowess. Well, in this episode, we get to see a prime example of that.

It features a clip from the band’s 1982 show at the U.K. Milton Keynes Bowl in England, with Freddie getting the audience to join him for some vocal challenges.

"I'm gonna make you sing like Aretha Franklin!" he tells the crowd as he sits at the end of the stage. They then aptly match him note for note before he finally lets them know, "Alright, you can join the band."

Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: "Radio Ga Ga."

