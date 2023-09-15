'Queen The Greatest Live' – Episode 33: “Radio Gaga”

Queen is once again highlighting their connection to their fans in episode 33 of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live.

In this week’s episode, the band looks at one of their iconic stadium rock anthems “Radio Ga-Ga,” showing the fans’ contribution to their live performance.

The clip features the band performing the Roger Taylor-penned track at their first Eastern European concert in Hungary's Népstadion stadium while on the 1986 Magic Tour. It shows 80,000 fans clapping in the air in perfect unison during the chorus, something that happened every time the band performed the song.

Released in January 1984, "Radio Ga Ga" appeared on Queen's album The Works and peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The song became a staple at Queen's live shows, including at Live Aid in 1985, where all the fans in a packed Wembley Stadium clapped along.

Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: "Freddie Mercury."

