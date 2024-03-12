Queen to drop “Let Me Entertain You” video from 'Queen Rock Montreal'

Queen is set to release a new video of a performance from their recent IMAX release, Queen Rock Montreal.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will drop the video for "Let Me Entertain You" on their YouTube channel on Thursday, March 14, at 12 p.m. ET.

"Experience the electrifying energy of Queen live at the Montreal Forum in 1981, remastered for an unforgettable performance of ‘Let Me Entertain You,'" reads a description of the video. "This exhilarating live concert from 1981 is a window into Queen in their most unalloyed form, giving audiences a larger-than-life, front-row immersive experience."

Queen Rock Montreal opened in IMAX theaters across the globe in January, bringing in $4.1 million in its first weekend, making it the biggest IMAX exclusive event opening ever.

The film was recorded in November 1981 at the Montreal Forum, the band's fourth time playing the venue. The tour was in support of their album The Game and had them performing songs from the album along with classic Queen tunes like "We Will Rock You," Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," "We Are the Champions" and more.

