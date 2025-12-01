Queen celebrates 50 years of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with new immersive video

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' artwork/(Hollywood Records/EMI)
By Jill Lances

Queen is wrapping their five-part Queen the Greatest YouTube series with the release of a special "Bohemian Rhapsody" video.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the song's nine-week run on top of the U.K. singles chart, Queen has released "The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' 360 Experience," a video that features moving images of the band performing the song live, the track's original promotional video, on-screen lyrics and more.

In order to get the full 360-degree experience, folks on a laptop or desktop computer simply need to hold and drag their mouse to move through all the visuals in the clip, while those on a smartphone can turn their screen sideways and move the phone for the different clips. VR viewers can also get the 360-degree experience by putting their phone into their viewer to immerse themselves in the video.

As a press release notes, the new video “invites viewers to open their eyes, look up to the skies and see.”

"Bohemian Rhapsody," from Queen's #1 album A Night at the Opera, was the band's first #1 single. The six-minute operatic tune, written by Freddie Mercury, was rereleased in 1991 following Mercury's death.

