The Psychedelic Furs cancel tour dates due to 'serious medical issue in the band'

Richard Butler and Tim Butler perform with The Psychedelic Furs at Columbia Theater on November 8, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Martyn Goodacre/Redferns)

The Psychedelic Furs have canceled their upcoming spring and summer tour dates due to a "serious medical issue in the band," according to an update on their website.

"Please accept our deepest apologies for this inconvenience," the post reads.

The affected dates include a scheduled tour with Living Colour, which was just announced on Tuesday. Those who already purchased tickets will receive a refund at point of purchase.

The Furs are also set to perform at Darker Waves festival in in Huntington Beach, California, in November, and are so far currently still on the lineup.

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