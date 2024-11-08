'Profound loss:' Who/Faces drummer Kenney Jones mourns death of son

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer Kenney Jones, known for his work with The Small Faces, Faces and The Who, has revealed that his son Jesse has passed away.

On his official Facebook page, Jones, 76, wrote, "It is with a broken heart that I share the devastating news that my son Jesse has passed. I don't have the words right now to fully express how I am feeling. But I want to thank you all for your kind wishes at this indescribably painful time and ask for continued love, respect and privacy as we try to navigate this profound loss as a family."

Jones didn't share the cause of his son's death. Jesse was one of his six children from two marriages.

Jones is the only surviving member of The Small Faces, which morphed into Faces after their lead singer, Steve Marriott, left to form Humble Pie, and Rod Stewart and Ron Wood joined. The two bands were jointly inducted into the Rock Hall in 2012. In 1978, Jones replaced the late Keith Moon in The Who and played on their albums Face Dances and It's Hard.

In the early '90s, after his stint in The Who, Jones formed The Law with Bad Company's Paul Rodgers; in 2001, he formed The Jones Gang. He's also played with The Rolling Stones, Wings, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and the individual members of The Who.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.