Previously unreleased Gregg Allman live album coming in April

A previously unreleased live recording of Gregg Allman in concert is set for release in April.

Gregg Allman Band's Great As Ever: Live In Philadelphia '86 features a never-before-heard recording from the late rocker's personal archives. It captures Allman's Jan. 11, 1986, concert at the intimate Chestnut Cabaret in Philadelphia.

The 13-song set features an early version of what would become Allman’s hit track "I’m No Angel," as well as the solo track "Queen of Hearts" and performances of Allman Brothers Band classics like "Midnight Rider," "It's Not My Cross To Bear" and "Melissa," the latter of which was dedicated to his ABB bandmate Dickey Betts, despite their then-estrangement.

The album also features a performance of "Don't Want You No More," which is now available via digital outlets.

Gregg Allman Band's Great As Ever: Live In Philadelphia '86 will be released April 10 and is available for preorder now.

And Gregg Allman fans have more to look forward to in 2026. The documentary Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul is expected to premiere in theaters this summer. The film, directed by Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning filmmaker James Keach, will feature never-before-seen interviews and rare archival performances.

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