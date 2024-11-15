Previously unheard George Harrison song from 'Living in the Material World' reissue out now

The new 50th anniversary reissue of George Harrison's solo album Living in the Material World is out now, and to coincide with the release, the legendary rocker's estate has shared another previously unheard recording.

The latest is an all-star recording of "Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)," featuring Harrison's Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, along with Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko from The Band.

"Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)" is available now via digital outlets.

A 7-inch of the song is included in the limited-edition super deluxe edition of the reissue, which also includes two LPs and two CDs, featuring the newly remixed album, plus a separate disc with previously unreleased session outtakes with early editions of each song on the album. There's also a Blu-ray featuring the album in Dolby Atmos.

In addition to the super deluxe edition, the reissue was released in two-LP and two-CD deluxe editions that include the session outtakes. It was also released as a single CD and LP, with limited-edition color vinyl variants available at various retailers, including a purple color vinyl from the Harrison online store.

Released in May 1973, Living in the Material World, Harrison's second solo album of original material, was his second solo album to hit #1.

