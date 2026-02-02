Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde missing life on tour

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs at The London Palladium on October 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Redferns for ABA)

Pretenders played their last show in London in July, and it appears frontwoman Chrissie Hynde is missing life on the road.

The singer gave fans an update on what's been happening with her via social media, writing that she's finding not being on tour "quite challenging."

“I understand completely why people follow bands around on tour,” she says. “If I wasn’t in a band, it’s probably exactly what I’d been doing myself. Because nothing beats moving and seeing new places. I just love it and I miss it.”

But, she notes, “you’ve gotta come off the road once in a while so you can remember how to live. Slow down a bit. Recharge the batteries.”

As for when her hiatus from the road may end, she offers, “we have no plans for touring at the moment, but you’ll be the 1st to know when we do.”

“I’m wondering who Pretenders fans are following in our absence?” she adds. “Well, don’t get too cozy because we miss you.”

While Hynde has been off the road since the summer, she did release new music in the fall. She dropped the new solo album Duets Special in October, featuring collaborations with artists like Blondie's Debbie Harry, The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Garbage's Shirley Manson, Julian Lennon and more.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.