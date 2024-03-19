Pretenders announce summer headlining tour

The Pretenders have a busy summer ahead of them opening for Foo Fighters, but now, they’ve added even more shows to their schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a set of summer headlining dates, kicking off July 13 in Red Bank, New Jersey. The tour will hit Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco and more, before wrapping August 14 in Sacramento, California.

A ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.

The Pretenders will join the Foo Fighters tour on select dates, starting July 17 at New York’s Citi Field and ending with their final show on August 18 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. They will also be headed to Europe and the U.K. for shows in September and October.

A complete list of Pretenders tour dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

