Posthumous Marianne Faithfull EP coming in June

Marianne Faithfull passed away in January at the age of 78, but she's still got music to share.

A posthumous four-track Marianne Faithfull EP, Burning Moonlight, will be released as a limited-edition vinyl for Record Store Day on April 12, with a digital EP to follow on June 6.

"As we grieve the loss of Marianne, we are pleased to announce the release of these songs which she worked on during the year before her death," her son, Nicholas Dunbar, shared in a statement. "Marianne lived to create and perform music – it was her driving force and she never stopped. Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career."

The EP was recorded to celebrate Marianne’s 60 years in music, with the press release noting the songs mix “her pop roots with her folk influences.”

“It’s a good time to look back,” Faithfull said upon completing the recording. “It helps me to remember all the things I’ve done. I can’t say I’m a particularly nostalgic person, but I am enjoying this period of reflection.”

To coincide with the announcement, the title track of the record has been released to digital outlets. It's described as a "moving ballad of resilience and acceptance," noting it "was inspired by the opening line of her debut single 'As Tears Go By,'" which was a song written by The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and their manager Andrew Loog Oldham. The tune later became a top-10 hit for the Stones.

Burning Moonlight is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

"Burning Moonlight"

"Love Is"

"Three Kinsmen Bold"

"She Moved Thru' The Fair"

