Posters signed by Roger Daltrey, Jimmy Page & more to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust

The Who has revealed a new set of special autographed posters to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The posters all celebrate the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the latest batch of limited-edition prints signed by The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page and more.

The black-and-white signed Daltrey poster is from The Who's 2017 performance of Tommy, with the artwork designed by Josh Townshend, nephew of Pete Townshend. Page's poster is from his February 2002 Royal Albert Hall appearance, where he played "Dazed and Confused" with Paul Weller.

He says of his poster, “I was totally dazzled by the artwork that had been created by illustrator Matt Glasby. I enthusiastically completed the signing for such a worthy and well-respected cause.''

Proceeds from the sale of the posters go directly to Teenage Cancer Trust, which helps young people in the U.K. battling cancer. The posters are currently available at shop.teenagecancertrust.org.

The annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows at Royal Albert Hall take place March 23-29. While Daltrey, a patron of the charity, curated the shows for 24 years, he retired from the gig in 2024. This year’s performances were curated by The Cure’s Robert Smith and feature Garbage, My Bloody Valentine and Wolf Alice.

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